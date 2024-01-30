Octopus Energy in talks to aid Ukraine’s grid

Energy company Octopus is in early talks with Ukraine’s DTEK to explore potential collaboration in the restoration of the country’s electricity infrastructure, which has been severely impacted by Russia’s attacks on the power grid.

Octopus is considering offering its Kraken software, a platform that supports the entire energy value chain, for use in Ukraine.

Kraken processes 1-2 billion data points daily, enabling in depth analytics, real time monitoring, and optimization of energy devices globally.

Octopus proposes leveraging Kraken’s capabilities to enhance efficiency and address energy shortage problems in Ukraine caused by the ongoing conflict.