‘UK’s largest’ water-source heat network unveiled

Welborne, a new sustainable garden village in Hampshire, is set to feature the UK’s largest water-source low carbon heating and cooling network.

The technology, designed by Rendesco and Last Mile, utilises underground reservoir water, emitting fewer carbon dioxide emissions compared to traditional heating methods.

In its initial phase, the network will supply 700 new homes, commercial spaces and community buildings, with plans to expand and serve all 15,000 residents in 6,000 new homes as the village develops.

Buckland Development collaborated with Portsmouth Water, leading to the commissioning of Last Mile to deliver the sustainable energy network.

The technology draws water from Portsmouth Water’s Hoads Hill Reservoir, offering higher efficiency than air source heat pumps due to the reservoir’s stable and higher average temperature.

It emits less carbon dioxide than gas boilers and air source heat pumps, bringing an annual saving of £160 for a three-bedroom house.

The network’s unique feature includes providing cooling in warmer months by expelling heat back into the reservoir.

An energy exchange function allows heat transfer between buildings, potentially saving carbon compared to gas boilers.