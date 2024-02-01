Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Shell’s big profit dip

Despite a nearly 30% drop in annual profits to $28 billion, energy giant Shell is initiating a new $3.5 billion share buyback and increasing its dividend by 4%

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Thursday 1 February 2024
Image: AzmanMD / Shutterstock

Shell has reported a significant decline in annual adjusted profits for 2023, with figures dropping by 29% to $28 billion (£22.1bn) from the record earnings of nearly $40 billion (£31.6bn) in 2022.

This downturn is attributed to lower oil and gas prices, reduced volumes, and diminished refining margins, according to Shell.

Shell plc Chief Executive Officer Wael Sawan commented: “Shell delivered another quarter of strong performance, concluding a year in which we made good progress across the targets outlined at our Capital Markets Day.

“As we enter 2024 we are continuing to simplify our organisation with a focus on delivering more value with less emissions.”

