Bills to increase for Octopus Tracker tariff customers

Octopus Tracker, a smart tariff introduced in 2017, is undergoing its first update to reflect market changes.

The tariff passes wholesale rates to customers with a slight markup, allowing for daily price fluctuations capped at £1 per kilowatt hour.

The update, affecting approximately 0.7% of Octopus’s customer base, addresses market shifts, including green levies, trading, shipping and grid costs.

An Octopus spokesperson told Energy Live News: “Tracker has been one of the best (often the best) value tariffs in the UK for years and that’s not changing – we have kept Tracker’s pricing essentially the same since it launched.”