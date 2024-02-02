Two-thirds shun home energy fixes amid rising costs

Despite the decrease in energy prices, more than two-thirds of individuals chose not to improve their home’s energy efficiency in 2023.

That’s one of the findings of a recent poll conducted by Energy UK and One Home, which suggests the primary reason cited for this inaction was the perceived hindrance of upfront costs.

Private and council tenants lagged in making improvements, citing limited ability to modify rented homes.

The poll aligns with Energy Efficiency Week, advocating for long term solutions to reduce energy bills, enhance energy security and achieve net zero.

Focus areas include improving access to financing, information and support for various household types.

Energy UK calls for expanded eligibility under the Great British Insulation Scheme, measures to enhance the energy efficiency of the private rented sector and a review of taxation to incentivise improvements.

The organisation also emphasises the need for collaboration with the energy industry and financial sectors to develop better green finance options, calling for increased funding for the Boiler Upgrade Scheme to reduce upfront costs for households.

Energy UK’s Deputy Director, Charles Wood said: “It is concerning to see so few people improving energy efficiency, especially during a period of high energy costs. The cheapest energy is that which we don’t use, but many households still waste money and energy when heating their homes.

“The UK has some of the draughtiest housing stock in Western Europe, and this is having both financial and health implications for many people – and is especially unfair to those who rent and are therefore unable to make changes to their homes.

“Government campaigns and support schemes are welcome, and energy suppliers have delivered measures for many consumers under these existing schemes, but we need to go much further and faster.”