The Crown Estate updates on floating offshore wind leasing round

The Crown Estate has briefed offshore wind developers on the forthcoming Offshore Wind Leasing Round 5.

The scheme is set to introduce up to 4.5GW of renewable energy across three floating wind farms in the Celtic Sea, off the coasts of South Wales and South West England.

The announcement, made at an industry event in Swansea attended by Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford and Minister for Climate Change Julie James, outlined key details.

The leasing process begins formally in February, with a Pre-Qualification Questionnaire publication, and results for Project Development Areas bids expected by March 2025.

Environmental assessments, particularly the Habitats Regulations Assessment, are nearing completion.

The initiative anticipates significant economic, social, and environmental benefits, supporting job creation and sustainability.

Gus Jaspert, Managing Director, Marine at The Crown Estate, said: “Floating offshore wind is a new frontier in our drive towards a more sustainable, energy-secure future.

“However, this is not just an exciting opportunity to create new renewable energy capacity. Our leasing process includes a clear focus on the environment and on maximising the onshore opportunities arising from Round 5, with the potential for thousands of new jobs alongside wider social and economic benefits through the growth of a new supply chain.”