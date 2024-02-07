Industry urges government to keep Clean Heat Mechanism

A coalition of industry leaders, including energy companies, manufacturers, and financial groups, has penned a letter to Energy Secretary Claire Coutinho urging the UK Government to retain the Clean Heat Market Mechanism.

This move comes amid speculations of the policy’s termination following lobbying efforts and alleged “price gouging” by boiler manufacturers.

The letter underscores the mechanism’s efficacy in incentivising the adoption of clean heat technologies and its pivotal role in achieving the UK’s target of 600,000 heat pump installations per year by 2028.

Signatories, including Daiken, OVO Energy, and Good Energy, emphasise the policy’s importance as a cornerstone of the UK’s transition to clean heat.

A Department for Energy Security and Net Zero spokesperson told Energy Live News: “No decision has yet been made and we remain committed to our ambition of installing 600,000 heat pumps a year by 2028.

“We want to do this in a way that does not burden consumers and we’ve increased our heat pump grants by 50% to £7,500 – making it one of the most generous schemes in Europe.

“This pragmatic approach is working, with a nearly 50% increase in people applying in December 2023 compared to the same month in 2022.”