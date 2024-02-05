‘Boiler tax to be scrapped’

Energy Secretary Claire Coutinho is reportedly planning to scrap the proposed “boiler tax,” bringing relief to homeowners.

The tax was part of the government’s plan to phase out gas boilers, aiming for 600,000 heat pumps yearly by 2028.

Originally set for April, manufacturers faced fines for not meeting a 4% heat pump quota.

Despite the target not being in effect, gas boiler prices rose by £120

A Department for Energy Security and Net Zero spokesperson told Energy Live News: “We remain committed to our ambition of installing 600,000 heat pumps a year by 2028.

“We want to do this in a way that does not burden consumers and we’ve increased our heat pump grants by 50% to £7,500 – making it one of the most generous schemes in Europe.

“This pragmatic approach is working, with a nearly 50% increase in people applying in December 2023 compared to the same month in 2022.”