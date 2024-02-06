Efficiency & Environment, Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Concerns rise over potential withdrawal of Clean Heat Mechanism

The Association for Decentralised Energy has expressed concern over recent reports indicating a potential withdrawal of the Clean Heat Mechanism by the government

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Tuesday 6 February 2024
Recent reports suggesting the government’s consideration of withdrawing the Clean Heat Mechanism have sparked concern within the energy sector, particularly voiced by the Association for Decentralised Energy (ADE).

The ADE’s Senior Policy Manager Chris Friedler commented: “If recent reports of the withdrawal of the Clean Heat Mechanism are true, this represents a big backwards step on the path to low carbon heating.

“While plans change and households must be protected from costs being passed-on, this raises the big question of what the Plan B for getting Britain off gas really looks like.

“Extraordinary targets require extraordinary policies, and if the Clean Heat Mechanism isn’t it, a more acceptable backup plan is needed – fast.”

