Multi-billion offshore wind project receives green light

The Orkney Islands Council’s Development and Infrastructure committee has endorsed the offshore plans for the West of Orkney Windfarm, situated 30 kilometres west of the Orkney Mainland and 25km north of the Sutherland coast.

The council reviewed the offshore consent application, expressing support for the project.

The windfarm, developed by Corio Generation, TotalEnergies, and Renewable Infrastructure Development Group (RIDG), aims to install up to 125 turbines with a capacity of around two gigawatts, targeting the first power delivery in 2029.

West of Orkney Windfarm Development Manager Jack Farnham said: “The Scottish Government has a stated ambition to deploy 8-11GW of offshore wind in Scottish waters by 2030.

“As the first ScotWind project to enter the planning process, securing timely offshore consent from the Scottish Government and onshore planning permission from The Highland Council will be critical if Scotland is to meet this target, which will unlock significant inward investment and with it economic and social benefits to the far north.”