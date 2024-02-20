NatWest and Cogo launch SME carbon toolkit

NatWest and Cogo have collaborated to develop a toolkit aimed at assisting SMEs in managing carbon dioxide emissions and navigating climate reporting obligations.

With two-thirds of SMEs expressing concerns about their ability to address the climate crisis, the toolkit aims to alleviate this pressure by providing accessible guidance and resources.

The toolkit covers various aspects of carbon management, including the benefits for SMEs, creating emissions inventories, setting targets and disclosing progress.

James Close, Head of Climate Change at NatWest Group, said: “As the UK’s biggest bank for business we want to help SMEs to tackle climate change and unlock the opportunities of a sustainable economy.

“NatWest research shows that SMEs that harness the net zero opportunity could generate a £175 billion plus revenue opportunity by 2030 and if given the right support, could contribute up to half of the UK’s 2030 emissions targets.”

Emma Kisby, Cogo Chief Executive Officer, EMEA: “As the backbone of the UK economy, SMEs play a critical role in tackling the climate crisis. It is therefore imperative that we take the stress and complexity out of carbon reporting for SMEs as we know they are already time, resource and often budget poor.”