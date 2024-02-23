‘UK could secure record number of offshore wind farms’

A report by RenewableUK suggests that the UK could see a significant increase in offshore wind capacity through an upcoming government auction for Contracts for Difference (CfD).

The report notes a record 14 offshore wind projects eligible for the auction, potentially adding nearly 10.3GW of new capacity.

This surpasses previous records and indicates growing renewable energy ambitions.

Additionally, 4.7GW of projects in planning stages could join the auction.

Offshore wind currently contributes 14.7GW to the UK’s energy mix, meeting 14% of its electricity needs, highlighting its economic importance.

Globally, offshore wind capacity has exceeded 70GW, with the UK ranking second after China.

RenewableUK’s Chief Executive Dan McGrail said: “As offshore wind farms are one of our cheapest sources of new power for billpayers, we’re urging ministers to be ambitious when they set out the auction budget and parameters next month.

“If this is done in the right way, we can secure billions in private investment, driving the growth of the UK’s offshore wind supply chain and new jobs in the sector.”