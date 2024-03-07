Finance & Markets

Iberdrola launches offer to acquire 18.4% of US subsidiary Avangrid

Iberdrola, holding approximately 81.6% of Avangrid, plans to invest $2.48 billion to acquire the additional stake

Thursday 7 March 2024
Image: Iberdrola

Iberdrola has announced its bid to acquire an 18.4% stake in its US subsidiary, Avangrid.

With approximately 81.6% ownership already, Iberdrola’s proposed investment amounts to $2.48 billion (£1.8bn), equivalent to €2.28 billion (£1.8bn).

The objective of this move is to bolster Iberdrola’s presence in the US networks business, targeting markets with high credit ratings and regulated businesses.

Avangrid, headquartered in Connecticut, boasts assets worth $44 billion (£34.5bn) and operates across 24 US states, with a focus on networks and renewables.

Its networks business serves over 3.3 million customers in New York and New England, while its renewable energy portfolio spans the US.

The company, which employs 8,000 individuals, reported adjusted gross operating profit (EBITDA) of $2.43 billion (£1.8bn) in 2023, marking an increase from the previous year.

