NatPower commits £10bn to UK energy transition

NatPower UK, a division of the global energy transition developer NatPower Group, plans to invest over £10 billion in the UK’s energy transition.

The company aims to establish the largest portfolio of battery storage in the country, exceeding 60GWh in capacity.

NatPower UK’s 60GWh of battery storage is expected to fulfil 15-20% of the UK’s energy storage requirements by 2040, with additional solar and wind projects planned for announcement this year.

Additionally, the company plans to invest £600 million in new substations to support the grid during the energy transition.

Stefano D. M. Sommadossi, CEO at NatPower UK, said: “The UK has the unique chance to transform itself into an energy transition powerhouse, generating tens of thousands of highly qualified jobs, with the City of London becoming a central player in managing the $5 trillion (£3.9tn) of investment needed every year until 2030 globally, to make the energy transition a reality.”