Efficiency & Environment, Finance & Markets, Top Stories

UK funds to slash bills for 8,000 homes

The government has allocated over £75 million to improve energy efficiency in social housing, potentially saving tenants up to £400 annually on energy bills

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Monday 18 March 2024
Image: Shutterstock

Secretary of State for Energy Security, Claire Coutinho, has unveiled a significant boost for social housing tenants today, announcing a £75 million injection from the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund.

The initiative aims to upgrade over 8,800 social homes, providing free enhancements such as insulation, double glazing and heat pump installations.

This move, backed by the government, is anticipated to save tenants an average of £400 annually on their energy bills, while also generating employment opportunities, supporting around 1,300 jobs in the retrofit industry.

The funding will be distributed among 42 councils and housing associations across England, prioritising energy saving measures in social homes to alleviate fuel poverty and enhance the comfort and wellbeing of tenants.

Make sure you check out the latest Net Hero Podcast episode:

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast