UK funds to slash bills for 8,000 homes

Secretary of State for Energy Security, Claire Coutinho, has unveiled a significant boost for social housing tenants today, announcing a £75 million injection from the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund.

The initiative aims to upgrade over 8,800 social homes, providing free enhancements such as insulation, double glazing and heat pump installations.

This move, backed by the government, is anticipated to save tenants an average of £400 annually on their energy bills, while also generating employment opportunities, supporting around 1,300 jobs in the retrofit industry.

The funding will be distributed among 42 councils and housing associations across England, prioritising energy saving measures in social homes to alleviate fuel poverty and enhance the comfort and wellbeing of tenants.