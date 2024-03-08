UK heat pump plan on track despite “rumours”

Energy Efficiency Minister Martin Callanan confirmed in the House of Lords that the government’s plan to increase heat pump installation targets would proceed as scheduled on 1st April.

Despite facing substantial lobbying efforts, Callanan asserted that the implementation of the Clean Heat Market Mechanism was essential to achieving the goal of installing 600,000 heat pumps and meeting carbon budgets.

Earl Russell said: “There have been numerous rumours in the press that the government might be about to scrap the so-called boiler tax. Is this indeed the case and, if so, how will the government continue to work with industry to make sure that this important target is met?”

Responding to Earl Russell’s inquiry regarding the policy’s status, Lord Callanan said: “Of course, there is no such thing as a boiler tax and therefore it’s impossible to scrap it – but if the noble Lord is asking me about the Clean Heat Market Mechanism, then we will be implementing it because it is an essential part of meeting that 600,000 target and also of course our carbon budgets.”