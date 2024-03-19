Efficiency & Environment, Finance & Markets

E.ON invests in UK large battery storage project

E.ON has teamed up with Quinbrook to invest in a major battery storage project, located in Uskmouth, Wales, with two facilities boasting 230MWh capacity each

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Tuesday 19 March 2024
Image: E.ON / Quinbrook

E.ON has partnered with Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners to build a battery storage project in Uskmouth, Wales.

The project comprises two storage facilities, each capable of holding 230 megawatt-hours and delivering 115 megawatts of power, scheduled for completion by early 2025.

E.ON has acquired 50% capacity in the project.

Chris Norbury, E.ON UK’s Chief Executive, said: “The UK power system will need a significant increase in battery installations to provide stability and flexibility and support an ever-greater amount of decarbonised power generation if we are to meet our 2030 sustainability targets.”

Make sure you check out the latest Net Hero Podcast episode:

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast