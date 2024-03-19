E.ON invests in UK large battery storage project

E.ON has partnered with Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners to build a battery storage project in Uskmouth, Wales.

The project comprises two storage facilities, each capable of holding 230 megawatt-hours and delivering 115 megawatts of power, scheduled for completion by early 2025.

E.ON has acquired 50% capacity in the project.

Chris Norbury, E.ON UK’s Chief Executive, said: “The UK power system will need a significant increase in battery installations to provide stability and flexibility and support an ever-greater amount of decarbonised power generation if we are to meet our 2030 sustainability targets.”