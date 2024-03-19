SSE Renewables Irish wind farm secures planning approval

SSE Renewables and FuturEnergy Ireland have welcomed the recent decision by An Bord Pleanála to approve the development of Sheskin South Wind Farm in County Mayo.

The onshore wind project has been granted consent for the installation of 18 turbines, each with a maximum tip height of 200 metres.

Tom Coleman, Development Project Manager for SSE Renewables, said: ”Delivery of this project will not only boost Ireland’s energy independence and provide cheaper, cleaner, more secure, homegrown electricity it will be crucial to achieving Ireland’s net zero targets, deliver clear economic benefits, through jobs and supply chain opportunities, whilst the associated community benefit fund will have a direct impact on the local community.”

Mary Lynch, Portfolio Director at FuturEnergy Ireland, said: “It is a significant project of scale, which will make a very positive and lasting contribution to the local economy in Co. Mayo.

“The delivery of the Sheskin South project will contribute significantly to FuturEnergy Ireland’s ambition to develop 1GW of wind energy projects by 2030, and in doing so support Ireland’s climate targets, strengthen our energy security, and reduce electricity bills for all.”