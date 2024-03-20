Government halts massive Northamptonshire solar farm plan

The government has blocked proposals for a large scale solar farm in rural Northamptonshire, overturning recommendations from a planning inspector and denying permission for the 175-acre site spanning two fields near Gayton, Rothersthorpe and Milton Malsor.

A letter from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, dated 13th March, explained the Secretary of State’s decision regarding the Planning Inspector’s recommendation for the 50MW solar farm.

Local government minister Simon Hoare dismissed the plans due to concerns over the visual impact on agricultural land and the introduction of infrastructure like transformers and fencing.

Developer Anesco, which had appealed against the initial refusal by West Northamptonshire Council, now has six weeks to contest the decision.

A spokesperson for Anesco told Energy Live News: “We are surprised and extremely disappointed by the Secretary of State’s decision, which goes against the Planning Inspector’s recommendations.

“The solar farm at Gayton would generate significant benefits for the environment and form part of the renewable infrastructure and security of supply that the country so vitally needs, if we are to achieve net zero and the government’s own target of 70GW of solar by 2035.

“We are now in the process of considering all our options.”