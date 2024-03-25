Centrica acquires two solar projects in South West England

Centrica has expanded its renewable energy portfolio with the acquisition of two solar and battery storage projects in the South West of England.

These projects, totalling 32MW in capacity, are expected to provide renewable electricity to approximately 7,800 homes annually.

The first project, located in Dorset near Winterborne Whitechurch, consists of a 16MW solar farm and a 3MW battery storage facility.

Construction is slated to commence in early 2024, with the site expected to start exporting power to the grid by 2025.

This co-located asset will optimise grid connection, allowing for efficient energy delivery to around 4,600 homes annually, supported by the battery storage capacity.

Additionally, Centrica has acquired the operational Roundponds Solar Farm in Wiltshire, boasting a capacity of 13MW.

Commissioned in 2015, this facility can supply energy to approximately 3,200 homes annually.

These investments are part of Centrica’s broader strategy to invest up to £4 billion by 2028 in renewable generation and customer-focused initiatives.

Greg McKenna, Managing Director of Centrica Business Solutions, said: “Solar will play an increasingly important role in the UK as we strive for a net zero energy system.

“We are proud to be leading the charge in delivering a bank of assets across the UK that will help meet the need for clean energy generation and storage.”