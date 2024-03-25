Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

UK swimming pools dive into £60m energy efficiency boost

Across England, £60 million is allocated to enhance energy efficiency in 300 leisure facilities, including swimming pools in Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Buckinghamshire

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Monday 25 March 2024
Image: Andrei Armiagov / Shutterstock
Swimming pools across England are poised for a green makeover as part of a £60 million initiative aimed at enhancing energy efficiency.

In Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire, and Buckinghamshire, more than £3 million is allocated to upgrade leisure facilities, including Kempston Pool and Fitness, set to receive solar panels and energy monitoring software.

The government’s funding, sourced from the National Lottery or the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, will benefit 300 facilities nationwide.

Upgrades include the replacement of a 20-year-old gas boiler at John Warner Sports Centre in Broxbourne, Hertfordshire.

In addition to Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire, and Buckinghamshire, around 40 pools in the East of England are set to benefit from the funding.

Solar panel installations are planned for several facilities, including Hemel Hempstead Leisure Centre, Watford Leisure Centre and Aylesbury’s Aqua Vale.
Sports Minister Stuart Andrew said: “Millions of people swim every year in England, but increased energy costs mean some pools are struggling financially.

This further £60 million of support from the government and Sport England will ensure hundreds of swimming pools can lower their operating costs in the long run and continue to provide an important service for communities across the country.”

