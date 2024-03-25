UK swimming pools dive into £60m energy efficiency boost

In Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire, and Buckinghamshire, more than £3 million is allocated to upgrade leisure facilities, including Kempston Pool and Fitness, set to receive solar panels and energy monitoring software.
The government’s funding, sourced from the National Lottery or the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, will benefit 300 facilities nationwide.
In addition to Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire, and Buckinghamshire, around 40 pools in the East of England are set to benefit from the funding.
This further £60 million of support from the government and Sport England will ensure hundreds of swimming pools can lower their operating costs in the long run and continue to provide an important service for communities across the country.”