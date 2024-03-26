Finance & Markets, Technology

National Gas launches ‘UK’s first’ real time gas monitoring app

The app includes interactive maps and charts that update every few minutes, offering users detailed insights into domestic gas production and consumption across different sectors

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Tuesday 26 March 2024
Image: ELN

National Gas has launched a new app to provide real time insights into the country’s gas supply and demand. CEO Jon Butterworth describes it as a “tool” for the transition to net zero.

The app includes maps and charts that update regularly, offering users information on domestic gas production and consumption across sectors.

Minister of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, Graham Stuart, acknowledges the app’s potential to highlight the importance of gas in the country’s energy mix and future security.

Make sure you check out the latest Net Hero Podcast episode:

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast