Thermal imaging: Heating up home energy efficiency

West Lindsey District Council is using thermal imaging cameras to find where homes are losing heat, helping to make them warmer and more energy efficient

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Monday 8 April 2024
Image: Shutterstock

The West Lindsey District Council’s Home Energy Advice Team has recently adopted thermal imaging cameras as part of their strategy to enhance home energy efficiency.

With each team member now equipped with this technology, they can pinpoint areas of heat loss in homes with greater precision.

This initiative aims to assist residents in maintaining warmth and comfort, especially during colder periods.

By utilising thermal imaging equipment, the team can identify hidden sources of heat loss that may have previously gone unnoticed.

This enables them to offer more targeted interventions, such as improved insulation solutions, tailored to the specific needs of residents.

Matt Lill, Energy Efficient Project Officer at West Lindsey District Council, said: “Our focus extends to hard-to-treat homes, and residents who are hard to reach, ensuring equitable access to funding and energy saving measures.

“From draught proofing to grant funding for air source heat pumps, we offer a range of solutions tailored to individual needs.”

