UK funds Hartlepool nuclear reactor project

Plans for constructing reactors in Hartlepool have secured a substantial multimillion-pound investment.

Hartlepool is poised to accommodate a collection of mini nuclear reactors within the next ten years.

This funding has been allocated to engineering group Babcock to assess the project’s feasibility.

Additionally, X-Energy and Cavendish Nuclear have obtained funding from the Future Nuclear Enabling Fund to develop small modular reactors, promising advancements in nuclear power technology.

The government is considering proposals for the construction of a new large scale nuclear plant, despite concerns about delays affecting current projects.

Ministers assert that this initiative would mark the most significant expansion of the sector in 70 years, aiming to diminish reliance on overseas energy sources.

They project that the new plant would quadruple energy supplies by 2050.