UK Power Networks’ DSO expands flexibility market with new contracts

UK Power Networks Distribution System Operator (DSO) has expanded its flexibility market by awarding contracts to diversify providers and increase opportunities for customers.

In its ninth flexibility tender, the DSO allocated contracts totalling 327MW across 127 sites to 17 providers, including seven new participants.

The expansion includes a notable increase in UKPN’s demand turn-up service, initially tested in Summer 2023, which encourages consumers to use more green energy during periods of excess supply.

Alex Howard, Head of Flexibility Markets at UK Power Networks DSO, said: “The awarding of these contracts marks a major milestone in our efforts to widen participation. Vibrant and competitive local flexibility markets will support a sustainable and resilient future for all.

“We are demonstrating that increasing levels of liquidity in this fast growing market is contributing to driving down prices for consumers.

“Our approach is fostering a competitive, inclusive market which is setting the benchmark for others. It highlights the critical role of innovation and flexibility in the transition towards a more sustainable energy future.”