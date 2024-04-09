E.ON Next launches new solar export tariff rates

Energy provider E.ON Next has launched solar export tariff rates alongside solar panel systems starting at £4,995.

The Smart Export Guarantee tariffs are 12-month fixed-term contracts, with “Next Export Premium Plus” offering 40p per kWh and “Next Export Premium” offering 25p per kWh, exclusively for customers with E.ON Solar and Storage-installed panels since 1st January 2024.

Julian Lennertz, Chief Commercial Officer at E.ON Next, said: “Investing in solar panels is a big step, so it’s crucial we help to make this decision as easy and cost effective as possible.

“That’s why we’re delighted to be able to offer our new market-leading Smart Export Guarantee rates, helping ensure customers get the most from their solar power.”