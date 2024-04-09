RWE inks first UK solar PPA

RWE has finalised its first solar power purchase agreement (PPA) with Kerry Group’s UK arm.

The agreement, set to commence in 2025 and extend for more than a decade, will channel clean electricity from RWE’s Cotmoor and Copse Lodge solar projects to Kerry Group.

Each project has an installed capacity potential of 49.9MWac.

Cotmoor, the first project, has already reached the Financial Investment Decision and commenced full construction works this year.

Copse Lodge Solar Farm is anticipated to follow suit in 2025.

Olaf Lubenow, Head of Commodity Solutions UK, North and South Europe of RWE Supply & Trading: “Solar power is one of the quickest and easiest renewable technologies to deploy and can quickly make a significant contribution to the UK’s energy system.

“Through the buildout and operation of our UK portfolio of over 4.4GW of solar projects, our clean electricity can help even more businesses like Kerry Group to decarbonise for the future by sourcing clean green electricity for years to come.”

Juan Aguriano, Global Head of Sustainability for Kerry: “Kerry is committed to the fight against climate change. We intend to reduce our combined Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions by 55% by 2030 and achieve net zero by 2050.

“PPAs represent a key pillar of Kerry’s renewable energy strategy to deliver on these commitments.”