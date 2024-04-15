Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Record demand for batteries in first quarter

Global battery demand reached an all-time high in the first quarter of 2024, totalling nearly 230GWh across all sectors, according to a report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Monday 15 April 2024
Image: Thrive Renewables

Global battery demand reached a new peak in the first quarter of 2024, totalling 230GWh across all sectors.

Electric vehicle batteries represented 72% of this demand, with 3.1 million units sold, while the stationary storage market also experienced significant growth of nearly 40% year-on-year, according to a report by Rho Motion.

Despite a seasonal decline compared to the previous quarter, the outlook for 2024 remains favourable, with plans for substantial grid-scale projects and the rising adoption of emerging battery technologies.

Battery demand is expected to increase by 25-30% year-on-year, surpassing the 1TWh mark for the first time.

Iola Hughes, Head of Research at Rho Motion, said: “Despite the market’s doom and gloom sentiment, battery demand marches on, setting a solid foundation for 2024.”

Make sure you check out the latest Net Hero Podcast episode:

Net zero is a way to cut your costs and help the planet, so what’s stopping you? Often, it’s just the right help and advice. That’s what we will provide at the Big Zero Show this July. Workshops, expert speakers, case studies and exhibitions. Plus, networking with 1500 peers and potential customers. Register for free now.


Popular Posts

Latest Podcast