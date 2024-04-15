School’s solar panels to slash electricity bills by 20%

Hammersmith Academy is adopting solar panels to meet a significant portion of its energy requirements.

The 400 solar panel scheme is forecasted to slash the school’s electricity bills by 20% in its first year, eventually covering its costs within three years.

Gary Kynaston, Hammersmith Academy Headteacher, said: “The future lies with sustainable energy.

“We have seen an immediate impact and expect the energy generated to rise significantly over spring and the coming summer. Of course, this equates to a substantial financial saving.”