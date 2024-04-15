Renewable energy giant launches from London headquarters

Nathalie Oosterlinck, Chief Executive Officer of JERA Nex said: “Our teams have already delivered pioneering offshore wind farms, from the Taiwan Strait to the Belgian North Sea, as well as leading several onshore projects across the world, making JERA Nex well placed to deliver clean energy for a sustainable future.”

The new entity aims to concentrate on renewable energy projects and expedite global clean energy initiatives.

