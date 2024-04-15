Renewable energy giant launches from London headquarters

Japan’s largest power company, JERA, has announced the establishment of JERA Nex in London.
The new entity aims to concentrate on renewable energy projects and expedite global clean energy initiatives.
JERA intends to develop 20GW of renewable capacity by 2035.
Nathalie Oosterlinck, Chief Executive Officer of JERA Nex said: “Our teams have already delivered pioneering offshore wind farms, from the Taiwan Strait to the Belgian North Sea, as well as leading several onshore projects across the world, making JERA Nex well placed to deliver clean energy for a sustainable future.”