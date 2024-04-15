Hinkley connection completes T-pylon wiring

National Grid has achieved a milestone in its Hinkley Connection Project, with all 116 T-pylons now fully wired up with overhead conductors.

This marks a step forward in delivering low carbon power to six million UK homes.

The project spans 57 kilometres between the Shurton substation at Hinkley Point C and the Seabank substation in Avonmouth, including both overhead lines and underground cables totalling 460 kilometres.

Stringing of conductors was completed near Yatton, with each T-pylon supporting 12 conductors.

The T-pylons‘ design facilitates conductor attachment, with installation carried out in sections over two-week periods.

High voltage electricity is already flowing through 36 T-pylons, a new National Grid substation at Sandford and the underground cables through the Mendip Hills, following the energisation of an initial section of the route last year.

All remaining T-pylons are expected to be energised by the end of 2024.

Steven Haskayne, project director for National Grid, said: “We are grateful to all of the local communities we’ve been working alongside for their patience as our project team continues its work, which is moving us closer to a resilient and secure low carbon energy supply for millions in the region.”