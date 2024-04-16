National Gas appoints first Chief Operating Officer

National Gas has announced the appointment of Matt Steele as its inaugural Chief Operating Officer.

Mr Steele brings a wealth of experience in the energy, rail and infrastructure sectors, having led large businesses and complex programmes throughout his career.

In his new role, Matt Steele will spearhead the strategy, performance and development of National Gas across multiple areas including asset, construction, operations, procurement and metering.

With a background in mechanical engineering from the University of Warwick, Matt began his career in the rail industry in 1999 before transitioning to roles of increasing responsibility.

Mr Steele also served as a Director at Network Rail, where he played a key role in major infrastructure projects such as Crossrail.

His experience also includes leadership positions at Balfour Beatty PLC, where he managed major infrastructure portfolios spanning various sectors.

Jon Butterworth, National Gas Chief Executive Officer, said: “The role of Chief Operating Officer is essential to our business, driving innovation, and performance at the very heart of the UK’s energy system, whilst also shaping the future of our gas industry for the years ahead.”