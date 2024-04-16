Finance & Markets

‘UK’s first’ electric workboat to use advanced battery systems

The commercial electric workboat, designed by Coastal Workboats, will utilise battery systems from EST-Floattech

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Tuesday 16 April 2024
Image: EST-Floattech

Coastal Workboats has collaborated with EST-Floattech, supplying battery systems for their Electric-Landing Utility Vessel (E-LUV) and Shore-based Power Supply System (SPSS).

Supported by a £6 million grant from the Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition, this partnership signifies a move towards cleaner maritime operations, with the E-LUV set to be the UK’s first commercial electric workboat.

The vessel will showcase EST-Floattech’s Octopus High Energy battery system, demonstrating the potential for energy storage solutions in maritime applications.

The SPSS will also benefit from EST-Floattech’s battery system, integrated by MJR Power & Automation and housed by Renew Marine, ensuring safety while reducing emissions in the maritime sector.

