‘Public engagement vital for net zero’

Public participation has been underscored as an essential element in the journey towards achieving net zero.

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero has launched its second consultation on the Smart Secure Electricity Systems Programme, following its initial consultation in 2022 aimed at addressing barriers to unlocking flexibility in the UK’s energy system and enhancing consumer confidence in smart energy solutions.

The latest consultation seeks to tap into the untapped flexibility potential from small-scale devices, which is critical for decarbonising the electricity system.

Sarah Honan, Head of Policy at the Association for Decentralised Energy, emphasised the significance of public engagement, stating that it is not merely optional but a fundamental requirement for achieving net zero in a cost-effective and secure manner.

Sarah Honan said: “Public participation in our energy system is not a ‘nice to have’ but an absolute imperative to reach net zero in a cost-effective and secure manner.

“Following the first consultation and the passage of the Energy Act, this publication marks another important step towards unlocking the value of demand flexibility through smart-as-standard devices and competitive customer offerings from a range of service providers.”