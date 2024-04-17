Octopus partners with first Chinese EV manufacturer

Octopus Energy Group has announced a collaboration with Omoda, a Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer.

This partnership signifies the first instance of Octopus joining forces with a Chinese carmaker in the EV sector.

As part of this collaboration, Octopus Energy Group will extend its suite of EV services to customers of the Chinese manufacturer.

These services include tariffs tailored for EV drivers, home charging installations, access to a network of charging stations across Europe through Octopus Electroverse roaming service and leasing options.

Fiona Howarth, Chief Executive Officer of Octopus Electric Vehicles, commented: “We have entered the most exciting time for the UK electric car market, with new tech-enabled, green cars hitting our roads every month – offering drivers more choice, at a range of prices, mileage options and specs.”

Victor Zhang, Executive Vice President of OMODA UK, commented: “As a new name to the UK we know we have to earn the trust of British car buyers. Octopus is an industry-leading and well-respected company, partnering with them is a key element in making sure we can offer our EV customers the very best experience in an important area of their ownership.”