‘UK’s largest’ heat network operator launches

A new entrant into the UK’s energy sector has emerged with the launch of Bring Energy.

The company positions itself as the largest operator of city-scale heating and cooling networks in the UK, taking over from its previous ownership under Equans.

Supported by a consortium of investors from both the UK and abroad, Bring Energy boasts a portfolio that includes notable locations such as the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, ExCel Centre, Battersea Power Station, and extensive city-centre networks in Birmingham, Coventry, Edinburgh, Leicester, Newcastle and Southampton.

The launch of Bring Energy follows the passage of the November 2023 Energy Security Bill, which paved the way for the expansion of heat networks throughout the UK.

Notable provisions within the bill include empowering the government to implement heat network zoning in England and mandating heat networks as the primary heat supply option for new and existing buildings in designated zones.

Richard Burrell, Executive Chairman, Bring Energy, commented: “Heat networks could provide 20% of UK heat by 2050, up from around 3% today and are critical to enhancing energy security and achieving net zero.”