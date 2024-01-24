Octopus tentacles spread in German solar debut

Octopus Energy has added Germany‘s largest solar farm to its portfolio, the 122 MW Schiebsdorf in Brandenburg, under construction and expected to be completed this year.

Additionally, the operational 20.8 MW Hartungshof in Saarland was acquired by the Sky (ORI SCsp) fund managed by Octopus Energy Generation.

These additions mark Octopus Energy’s seventh renewables deal in Germany within 18 months and contribute to its plan to invest over €1 billion (£860m) in green energy infrastructure in the country by 2027.

The company entered the German renewables sector 18 months ago, supporting onshore and offshore wind projects, with additional projects in solar, wind and storage in the pipeline.

Zoisa North-Bond, Chief Executive Officer of Octopus Energy Generation, said: “We’ve reached a major milestone with these investments – they are not only our first move into solar in Germany, but Schiebsdorf will also become the largest solar farm in our European generation portfolio.”