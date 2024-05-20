Login
UK solar farm decision delayed

The decision on the Mallard Pass Solar Farm has been postponed by the Energy Secretary, Claire Coutinho, disappointing project planners
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
05/20/2024 6:08 AM
Why are so many solar farms being turned down?
Image: Joe Dunckley / Shutterstock
The Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, Claire Coutinho, has extended the decision timeline for the Mallard Pass Solar Farm, pushing the deadline back to Thursday, 13th June 2024.

This move, announced by the Department of Energy Security and Net Zero, comes after the initial decision date of 16th May 2024, was missed.

Sarah Price, the Planning Lead for the project, expressed disappointment at the delay but reiterated confidence in their proposals, affirming a commitment to cooperate with the Secretary of State’s requirements for the Development Consent Order application.

The Mallard Pass Solar Farm, poised to generate approximately 350 MW of solar energy, holds the potential to power around 92,000 UK households.

Given its capacity exceeding 50 MW, Mallard Pass Solar Farm falls under the classification of a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project.

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

