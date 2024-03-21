Industry leaders push for nuclear energy’s ‘green’ label

Industry figures are urging governments to classify nuclear energy as a sustainable investment, emphasising its potential to ensure energy security.

This call comes as world leaders convene for the inaugural Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels, following the commitment of 25 countries at COP28 to triple nuclear energy production globally.

In a joint statement released ahead of the summit, leaders from key nuclear-producing nations and the World Nuclear Association stressed the importance of creating conducive market conditions for nuclear investment.

Measures include providing clarity on funding mechanisms, facilitating lending from development institutions like the World Bank and unequivocally labelling nuclear energy as a sustainable investment.

Tom Greatrex, Chief Executive of the Nuclear Industry Association, said: “Nuclear’s green credentials – the lowest lifecycle carbon, the lowest lifecycle land use, the lowest critical mineral requirement, and the best practice approach to waste management – are very clear, and there is huge opportunity to engage the investment community about it.

“We are already seeing growing market interest in nuclear in some countries, but here in the UK there is still work to be done. What we need now is for industry, governments and investors to work together to ensure we can deliver on our ambitions.”