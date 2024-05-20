Login
UK port secures decade-long partnership with offshore giant

Port of Middlesbrough has secured a partnership with Italian offshore cable manufacturer Prysmian
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
05/20/2024 1:00 PM
UK port secures decade-long partnership with offshore giant
Image: AV Dawson
Port of Middlesbrough and Prysmian have announced a long term collaboration.

As part of the agreement, Prysmian will obtain additional warehousing and office space at the port, fostering further growth and employment opportunities in the region’s offshore wind industry.

Charlie Nettle, AV Dawson’s Group Managing Director said: “This new agreement is hugely positive news, not only for Teesside but for the whole of Northeast England’s offshore wind sector. It really puts Port of Middlesbrough and the wider region on the map.

“The region has become a hot spot for offshore wind and it will only get busier as businesses, and the world, continues on the journey to net zero.”

Peter Watson, responsible for the overall management of Prysmian’s marine base, said: “Port of Middlesbrough is strategically positioned, has well-connected transport links and offers state of the art facilities, making it an ideal place to expand our current operations.

“However, our decision to be here is as much about the working relationship we have. Everyone knows what we’re trying to achieve and just works brilliantly together to make it happen.”

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

