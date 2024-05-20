Login
Tata and National Grid partner for Port Talbot steel

The company has signed an agreement with the Electricity System Operator, enabling National Grid to build new electrical infrastructure to power a 3.2 million-tonne electric arc furnace by 2027's end
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
05/20/2024 12:00 PM
UK unions raise concerns about the future of Tata steel plants
Image: Chris Goddard / Shutterstock
Tata Steel has secured a connection offer with the Electricity System Operator (ESO), paving the way for the construction of new electrical infrastructure by National Grid.

This infrastructure is poised to power a 3.2 million-tonne electric arc furnace by the end of 2027.

In 2027, new electric-powered furnaces will replace existing blast furnaces, leading to the redundancy of up to 2,800 workers.

Tata Steel UK’s Chief Executive Officer, Rajesh Nair, said: “This is a critical milestone in transforming our steelmaking operations in Port Talbot.

“This will help us replace our ageing and carbon-intensive blast furnaces with a state-of-the-art electric arc furnace capable of producing our customers’ most demanding steel products.”

Industry Minister Alan Mak said: “Accelerating grid connection timescales is a top priority for government and we are working closely with Ofgem and the network companies to transform the electricity network at a scale and pace not seen for decades.”

