Lib Dems unveil plan to cut energy bills

The Liberal Democrats have launched their manifesto, emphasising the urgency of addressing climate change and reducing energy bills.

The party describes climate change as an existential threat, citing rising temperatures, wildfires, floods, droughts and sea levels affecting millions globally.

They argue that immediate action is essential both in the UK and worldwide to achieve net zero and prevent further environmental and economic damage.

The manifesto criticises the Conservative Government for its inadequate response to these challenges, referencing the independent Climate Change Committee’s warning that the government is not on track to meet its legally binding targets.

The Liberal Democrats commit to achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045.

Key proposals include a ten-year programme to make homes warmer and more energy-efficient, beginning with free insulation and heat pumps for low income households and ensuring all new homes are zero-carbon.

The party also aims to expand incentives for rooftop solar panels and invest in renewable power, targeting 90% of the UK’s electricity from renewables by 2030.

Further measures include appointing a Chief Secretary for Sustainability in the Treasury, establishing a Net Zero Delivery Authority, and enhancing powers and resources for local councils to develop local net zero strategies.

The party also proposes national and local citizens’ assemblies to involve the public in climate decisions and restore the UK’s international development spending to 0.7% of national income, focusing on climate change.

Labour aims to decarbonise the electricity grid by 2030, five years earlier than the Conservative’s 2035 target.

Energy Secretary Claire Coutinho described Labour’s plans as ideological and warned of significant risks, including potential blackouts and high costs.