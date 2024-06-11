G7 countries face challenges in achieving 2035 net zero grids

While all G7 countries are making progress towards decarbonising their power sectors, significant risks remain in achieving the goal of a fully or predominantly decarbonised power system by 2035.

According to the G7 Power Systems Scorecard, crafted by the climate think tank E3G, all G7 nations, except Japan, are taking substantial steps towards eliminating coal use by 2030.

However, the report finds that no country has established clear policies and targets to phase out unabated gas in line with the G7 net zero power commitment.

Country-specific findings highlight that France and Canada lead the G7 in terms of clean power mix and supportive policies.

However, the study suggests both countries need to enhance their focus on renewable energy to meet their 2035 net zero targets.

Germany and the UK are positioned in the middle, having made notable progress but still facing challenges.

The US and Italy scored lower due to their significant reliance on fossil fuels and insufficient transition policies.

Japan ranks last, with major shortcomings in coal phase-out planning and renewable energy integration.

Analysts note that reliance on gas-fired power generation poses a considerable risk, as it comes at the expense of non-thermal flexibility solutions requiring higher political priority.

The report also points to the lack of adequate financial support for emerging markets and developing countries, which undermines G7 leadership in global power system decarbonisation.