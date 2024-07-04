Moray West wind farm exports first power

Ocean Winds has successfully exported power from the Moray West offshore wind farm to the National Electricity Transmission System.

Located in the Moray Firth, northern Scotland, the wind farm’s first turbines are now operational, marking a key step in the project’s development.

The 882MW Moray West wind farm is close to finishing its construction phase and will be fully operational by 2025 as planned.

Construction activities have used the ports of Invergordon and Nigg in the Cromarty Firth, with Crew Transfer Vessels operating from Buckie harbour in Moray.

All foundations, offshore substations and array cables have been installed.

The turbine parts are being pre-assembled at the Port of Nigg before their offshore installation.

Onshore, the second circuit at the substation is almost done, with export cables securely buried to connect the turbines to the National Electricity Transmission System at Blackhillock substation.

Bautista Rodriguez, Chief Operating Officer of Ocean Winds, commented: “With

two more projects in development in the UK and Moray East already operating, we are proud to take an active and growing part in the UK’s energy transition.”

Pete Geddes, Project Director for Moray West, said: “To meet UK Government targets for offshore wind deployment, it is vital that policy is stable and supportive, to nurture investor confidence, and thereby avoid the risk of market and regulatory shock.”