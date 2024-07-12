Octopus scores big with free football kits for 500 local teams

Octopus Energy has launched an initiative to support grassroots football across the UK by providing 500 free football kit sets to local children’s teams.

This initiative is part of their ‘Octoplus’ rewards programme, which has amassed over 1.7 million members nationwide.

The kits, developed in collaboration with MG Sportswear, come in three designs.

Each set includes jerseys for ten outfield players and one goalkeeper, all featuring team numbers and the Octopus emblem.

The ‘Octoplus’ programme rewards customers for loyalty and responsible energy usage with various perks, including free treats, festival tickets and restaurant discounts.