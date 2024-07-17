King’s Speech ‘takes brakes off’ Great British Energy

The Labour Government has unveiled its legislative blueprint for Great British Energy, the UK’s publicly owned energy company pivotal to achieving the ‘2030 net zero grid target’.

Today, His Majesty The King has announced the government’s legislative agenda.

This State Opening of Parliament marks the government’s commitment to “rebuilding Britain” with 40 bills and draft bills.

The forthcoming laws are poised to prioritise economic expansion through improved transport infrastructure, job creation initiatives and accelerated development of housing and public infrastructure projects.

Clean energy and Great British Energy

King Charles has emphasised the government’s dedication to transitioning to clean energy, assuring that it will gradually reduce costs for consumers.

Plans are underway to establish a new nationalised energy entity named Great British Energy, headquartered in Scotland, aimed at boosting investments in renewable energy.

In addition, legislative measures are in the pipeline to ensure energy independence, including support for the production of sustainable aviation fuel.

The King also highlighted concerns about water quality and announced forthcoming legislation to enhance the authority of the water regulator.

King Charles said: “My government recognises the urgency of the global climate challenge and the new job opportunities that can come from leading the development of the technologies of the future.

“It is committed to a clean energy transition, which will lower energy bills for consumers over time. A bill will be introduced to set up Great British Energy, a publicly owned clean power company headquartered in Scotland, which will help accelerate investment in renewable energy such as offshore wind.

“Legislation will be brought forward to help the country achieve energy independence and unlock investment in energy infrastructure.

“A bill will be introduced to support sustainable aviation fuel production. My government recognises the need to improve water quality and a bill will be introduced to strengthen the powers of the water regulator.”

Planning reforms

The monarch said, “My ministers will focus on revitalising Britain by initiating planning reforms to expedite the construction of high-quality infrastructure and housing.

“They will also aim for sustainable growth by promoting investment in industry, skills development and new technologies.”

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: “Now is the time to take the brakes off Britain. For too long people have been held back, their paths determined by where they came from – not their talents and hard work.

“I am determined to create wealth for people up and down the country. It is the only way our country can progress, and my government is focused on supporting that aspiration.

“Today’s new laws will take back control and lay the foundations of real change that this country is crying out for, creating wealth in every community and making people better off – supporting their ambitions, hopes and dreams.”

Rail nationalisation

King Charles added: “My ministers will introduce an English devolution bill. Legislation will be introduced to give new powers to metro mayors and combined authorities.

“This will support local growth plans that bring economic benefit to communities. A bill will be introduced to allow local leaders to take control of their local bus services.

“My ministers will bring forward legislation to improve the railways by reforming rail franchising, establishing great British railways and bringing train operators into public ownership.

“Taken together, these policies will enhance Britain’s position as a leading industrial nation and enable the country to take advantage of new opportunities that can promote growth and wealth creation.”

Watch the video: