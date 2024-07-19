Ofgem probes energy giants over smart meters

Ofgem has initiated compliance engagement with British Gas, EDF, E.ON, Octopus, OVO and ScottishPower regarding their smart meter obligations.

The investigation aims to ensure these companies are installing the required number of smart meters and that existing smart meters are functioning correctly.

The compliance engagement focuses on two main areas.

SLC 39A of the Electricity Supply Licence and 33A of the Gas Supply Licence require suppliers to install a specific number of smart meters each year from 2022 to 2025, under the Targets Framework.

Ofgem monitors their performance against these targets annually.

SLC 49 of the Electricity Supply Licence and 43 of the Gas Supply Licence mandate that suppliers take all reasonable steps to ensure smart meters already installed operate in smart mode.

Ofgem’s initiation of these compliance cases does not imply any findings of non-compliance by the energy suppliers involved.

The outcome of this engagement could range from a decision that no further action is necessary to the opening of an enforcement investigation, if deemed appropriate.

A spokesperson for Ofgem told Energy Live News: “Smart meters make it easier for customers to access innovative, flexible tariffs that could save them money and are also an integral part of building a future energy system to deliver net zero.

“That is why it is vital for suppliers to hit their targets and when customers have problems with their smart meters that it is swiftly resolved.

“We will continue to hold suppliers to account and ensure they address any issues promptly.”