Nearly half of private renters live with damp and mould

Nearly half of private renters in England are living with damp, mould or cold in their homes, even in summer.

A survey by Citizens Advice found that 45% of private renters face these issues, with 48% having dealt with them for over a year.

The report also highlights that low income private renters are expected to spend 53% of their income on housing and energy costs this year.

This is higher than the 46% spent by those in social housing and the 40% spent by homeowners.

Rightmove’s latest market analysis shows that average rents for new properties have reached a record high.

Outside London, the average rent is now £1,314 per month, while in London, it has risen to £2,661, a 4% increase from last year.

Citizens Advice Chief Executive Dame Clare Moriarty said: “A warm, safe home, free of damp and mould, should be a fundamental right.

“Yet private renters are paying through the roof for increasingly decrepit housing which eats up their hard-earned cash and puts their health at risk.”