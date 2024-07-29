Energy Secretary: We must persuade public on pylons for green energy

The Energy Secretary has announced that the government will aim to convince people living near proposed pylons and renewable energy projects of their importance for lowering bills and reducing carbon dioxide emissions.

Speaking at a conference of the Labour Climate and Environment Forum, Ed Miliband promised to explore new benefits for communities impacted by these projects, including the possibility of local ownership of projects like wind farms and solar panels.

Local groups have raised concerns about the effects of building new pylons and other infrastructure.

Mr Miliband acknowledged these issues but emphasised the necessity of such energy infrastructure to achieve the UK’s clean energy targets.

“I’m in the persuasion business, not the telling business,” he said. “Persuasion is very important.”

The Energy Secretary was firm about the need for this infrastructure, arguing that without it, the UK would remain dependent on fossil fuels, which would worsen the climate crisis.

“If we do not have this infrastructure, we will have to carry on with fossil fuels, which is bad for nature and the climate crisis,” he added.

Mr Miliband said “Communities have the right to see the benefits,” though he did not detail specific measures.

Last week, the government launched Great British Energy, a publicly-owned body that will invest in energy projects such as offshore wind farms.