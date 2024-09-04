Silent wind power for BMW

The UK’s first “motionless” wind energy system has been installed on the roof of BMW Group’s Oxford Plant Image: BMW Group

BMW Group has installed what is described as the UK’s first “motionless” wind energy system at its MINI plant in Oxford.

The system, developed by Aeromine Technologies, aims to generate clean energy without visible moving parts, reducing noise, vibrations and impact on wildlife.

This project is part of BMW’s efforts to explore innovative energy solutions and enhance sustainability across its global sites.

The wind energy unit is designed to work alongside existing solar panels at the Oxford plant, helping to maintain energy production during periods when solar output is low, such as in winter or at night.

Aeromine’s technology uses vertical airfoils to create a vacuum effect, which powers an internal propeller to generate electricity.

Urs Sambale, Project Manager for Sustainability Steering at BMW Group Real Estate Europe, said: “This pilot is a small but exciting project for BMW Group and complements our existing approach to purchasing renewable electricity from the national grid.

“We’re looking forward to seeing its potential for generating clean wind energy at BMW Group sites.”

Claus Lønborg, Managing Director, Aeromine Technologies Inc., said: “Our “motionless” wind energy technology is designed to work seamlessly alongside solar systems, maximising the renewable energy output from rooftops.”

Image: BMW Group